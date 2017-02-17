Regis Philbin says he doesn’t talk to Kelly Ripa anymore

NEW YORK -- Regis Philbin says he hasn’t kept in touch with former TV co-host Kelly Ripa since he decided to leave the show they headlined together, even though he last appeared on the show in 2015.

In an interview with “Larry King Now” that was posted online Wednesday, Philbin said Ripa took it personally and was offended when he decided to leave their show, “Live! with Regis and Kelly,” in 2011. He said she thought he was leaving because of her. He also said he hadn’t been invited back since his departure.

However, Philbin did appear on “Live! With Kelly” in 2015 for a Halloween special.

In a statement on Thursday, the president and general manager of WABC, which produces the show, said it was wonderful having him on the show.

“He’s also been invited back several times as a guest -- and in fact was confirmed for a date but was not able to make it,” said Dave Davis.

Philbin, who is 85, told King he left the show because he was getting older and it “wasn’t right for me anymore.” Philbin said he still misses hosting. Asked if he would come back to television, he said it would depend on how often he would appear.