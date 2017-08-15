AP August 15, 2017, 12:56 PM

Pantone dedicates new "Purple Rain" hue to Prince

US singer and musician Prince (born Prince Rogers Nelson) performs on stage at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, on June 30, 2011.  

NEW YORK -- It's been more than a year since Prince died, but the artist lives on through countless tributes. On Monday, the music icon's estate announced that it a new shade of purple was named for the late superstar.  

The "Purple Rain" hue created by the Pantone Color Institute was dubbed "Love Symbol #2," paying tribute to his custom Yamaha piano and the squiggly graphic Prince began using as his name in 1993 in a testy battle with Warner Bros. Records over ownership of some of his biggest hits. He switched back to Prince as a name in 2000 after his Warner contract expired.

Prince died in April 2016 at age 57 of an opioid overdose, according to authorities. 

