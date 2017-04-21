CBS/AP April 21, 2017, 11:02 AM

Prince estate sues to block release of new music

38 Photos

Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2007. 

Chris O’Meara/AP Photo

MINNEAPOLIS -- A federal judge has blocked a sound engineer from releasing a five-song EP of unpublished music by Prince after the late superstar’s estate objected -- but one of the songs is still available online.

George Ian Boxill worked with Prince on five tracks in 2006, and he made at least one song from the recording sessions -- called “Deliverance” -- available Wednesday for online sales. Prince’s estate and Paisley Park Enterprises quickly sued to block it.

U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright granted a temporary restraining order to stop the full EP’s release late Wednesday.

But independent label RMA says the song “Deliverance” was released before the judge’s ruling, so it doesn’t apply. The song was available online Thursday.

The estate’s lawsuit says Boxill signed a confidentiality agreement detailing that the recordings would remain Prince’s property. Prince sings and plays guitar and keyboard on the tracks.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular