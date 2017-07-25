Arrest made month after woman punched 39 times outside fitness club

ROCHESTER, N.H.— A Portsmouth man has been arrested in connection with a brutal attack on a young woman outside a Rochester Planet Fitness in June, CBS Boston reports.

Police said Jordan C. Lamonde, 22, was arrested on Monday afternoon and charged with second-degree assault.

"This was a vicious, unprovoked attack that shocked our community, and I am proud to report that the suspect has been identified and apprehended," Police Chief Paul Toussaint said.

On June 12 at about 10 p.m., surveillance video shows the beginning moments of a man attacking 18-year-old Erin McCarthy from behind as she walked to her car.

Police said the Lamonde punched McCarthy 39 times and threw her to the ground.

McCarthy did not sustain major injuries despite the multiple blows.

"I mean, he threw me around like a rag doll, so I kind of just let it happen," McCarthy said last month.

About a month after the attack, police said they were still unable to make an arrest due to a company processing records for a search warrant related to the case though they had a strong suspect in mind.

McCarthy told CBS Boston she believes the attack was revenge for a dispute Lamonde had with her ex-boyfriend.

Police said he waited outside for McCarthy, who works inside, for nearly the entirety of her eight-hour shift.

Lamonde was held on $150,000 cash bail and will be arraigned on Tuesday at Strafford County Superior Court.