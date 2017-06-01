Director Patty Jenkins on how "Wonder Woman" differs from other comic book movies

An iconic superhero will finally make it onto the silver screen this weekend with the release of the much-anticipated "Wonder Woman."

The movie tells the story of the superhero's origins and with stellar reviews already, analysts predict it could earn $100 million in its U.S. opening weekend.

The woman behind the movie is director Patty Jenkins. She joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss why Wonder Woman fights differently than her comic book comrades, the superhero's timely message and what the character meant to her as a little girl.

After the success of Jenkins' Oscar-winning film "Monster" and realizing there had never been a movie made about Wonder Woman, she set out to do it herself. That was in 2005.

"Superman had always been a big influence on my life so I had always wanted to do an origin superhero story," the director said.

Jenkins is the first woman to direct a big-budget comic book movie, which she says is "crazy, but true."

Despite that distinct honor, when "CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose asked the director if she thinks of herself as a bad ass, she emphatically responded, "No!"

Jenkins explained that fight scenes are somewhat different because Wonder Woman, played by actress Gal Gadot "doesn't enjoy violence."

"What was fascinating here was her objective - it's going to be a little bit different than any superhero movie I'd seen that was from a different kind of character and from a man," Jenkins said.

Jenkins explained that the character's movements are "always staying present in the moment, almost more like a martial artist, present in the moment. Not emotional, not gleeful, not rageful."

Another point of difference from other superhero movies is Wonder Woman's mission.

"We're making a movie about someone who wants to teach love and truth in the world right now, and who's incredible and wants to live up to everything of a superhero movie. But her message is... 'lay down those weapons, I believe in a better you,'" Jenkins said.

The director's love for Wonder Woman started young.

"I was that kid on the schoolyard who saw Lynda Carter and went racing out to where all the other kids were playing in the playground and said 'I want to be Wonder Woman!'" Jenkins said.

Not only did she love Wonder Woman as a girl, she felt empowered by her, too.

"When you were her in your head, you were like, 'that bully over there, I'm gonna go stop them' - and I look like Lynda Carter while I'm doing it," Jenkins said. "It was this wish fulfillment of being like the greatest version of yourself--of the woman you could fantasize."