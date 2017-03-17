One Direction singer claims Trump once booted band from hotel

President Donald Trump is apparently not a One Direction fan.

Liam Payne, a member of the wildly popular British boy group, told Rollacoaster magazine that Mr. Trump once kicked him and his band mates out of Trump Tower in New York City. The incident, Payne said, stemmed from One Direction’s refusal to meet with one of Mr. Trump’s daughters.

“Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once,” Payne said. “You wouldn’t believe it. It was about [meeting] his daughter. He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said ‘well, wake them up’ and I was like ‘no’ and then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage. Obviously in New York we can’t really go outside. New York is ruthless for us.”

Mr. Trump then gave Payne and company the boot. “So he was like, ‘OK, then I don’t want you in my hotel,’” Payne recalled. “So we had to leave.”

The president has had a series of colorful blow-ups with pop culture figures throughout his career – a habit that he hasn’t ditched since entering the White House.

On Wednesday, for example, Mr. Trump responded to a music video in which the rapper Snoop Dogg points a pistol at a clown, who bears a resembelence to the president, named Ronald Klump.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Jail time!”

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Mr. Trump’s online missive then prompted criticism from friends of Snoop Dogg. A profanity-laced Wednesday Instagram post from the rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris, for example, called Snoop Dogg a “F***** Legend” and accused Mr. Trump of wearing a “Lacefront Possum fur Wig.”

It is unclear if Mr. Trump listens to One Direction, Snoop Dogg, or Harris. He has, however, praised other artists, such as Canadian rocker Neil Young.

“He’s got something very special,” Mr. Trump said of Young in a 2006 interview with Rolling Stone. “I’ve listened to his music for years... His voice is perfect and haunting.”