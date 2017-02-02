CBS News February 2, 2017, 11:28 PM

Nordstrom to stop selling Ivanka Trump brand

Ivanka Trump shoes on display during the Launch of Her Spring 2011 Lifestyle Collection of Footwear at the Topanga Nordstrom on February 17, 2011 in Canoga Park, California. 

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

SEATTLE -- Nordstrom says it will stop selling Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories.

The Seattle Times reports the Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on sales performance of the first daughter’s brand.

A Nordstrom spokesperson didn’t say whether the decision to stop buying the brand was permanent, only that they make buying decisions each season.

The move comes amid a weekslong campaign known as “Grab Your Wallet,” which has been calling for a boycott of retailers that carry Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump merchandise.

In November, Nordstrom posted a response on Twitter to a shopper’s letter calling for the company to stop selling the brand, saying, “We hope that offering a vendor’s products isn’t misunderstood as us taking a political position; we’re not.”

