Nicole Kidman says it’s time to support Donald Trump

Nicole Kidman wants Americans to set aside their differences and get behind the president-elect, Donald Trump.

“I’m always reticent to start commenting politically,” Kidman told the BBC during an interview for her new film, “Lion,” for which she received Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations. “I’ve never done it in terms of America or Australia. I’m issue-based.”

But she’s changing that stance for the instance of Trump’s election, which has sharply divided the nation -- and spawned a steady stream of rebukes from Kidman’s fellow celebrities.

“He’s now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever is president because that’s what the country’s based on,” Kidman -- who has dual Australian and American citizenship -- said.

“However that happened, he’s there, and let’s go.”