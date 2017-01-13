The all new
By Ned Ehrbar CBS News January 13, 2017, 12:38 PM

Nicole Kidman says it’s time to support Donald Trump

Nicole Kidman speaks at the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala on January 2, 2017 in Palm Springs, California.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman wants Americans to set aside their differences and get behind the president-elect, Donald Trump. 

“I’m always reticent to start commenting politically,” Kidman told the BBC during an interview for her new film, “Lion,” for which she received Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations. “I’ve never done it in terms of America or Australia. I’m issue-based.”

But she’s changing that stance for the instance of Trump’s election, which has sharply divided the nation -- and spawned a steady stream of rebukes from Kidman’s fellow celebrities. 

“He’s now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever is president because that’s what the country’s based on,” Kidman -- who has dual Australian and American citizenship -- said. 

“However that happened, he’s there, and let’s go.”

