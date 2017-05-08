Nicki Minaj paying student loans for Twitter fans

Nicki Minaj's seemingly impromptu offer over social media to some of her fans will come as music to their ears.
After a fan asked the hip-hop star if she would pay his college tuition on Twitter on Saturday night, Minaj agreed to pay fans' school costs -- on the condition that they show her perfect marks. She wrote, "Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it."
A few dozen fans took Minaj up on the offer, posting screenshots of their grades. Minaj, whose net worth has been estimated at $70 million, replied individually to some throughout the night and agreed to pay other things like book costs and student loans.
Minaj wrapped up the contest after a few hours, but she promised to renew the offer soon. "Ok u guys. It's been fun," she tweeted. "Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left."
Minaj isn't the only musical artist to pledge money to help fund people's education. In April, Beyonce announced a program to sponsor four scholarship for women studying the arts, music, literature or African-American studies at one of four schools -- Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design and Speman College.
Rapper Nasir "Nas" Jones has also established a fellowship with Harvard University to further research into hip-hop.