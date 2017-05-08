Nicki Minaj paying student loans for Twitter fans

Nicki Minaj's seemingly impromptu offer over social media to some of her fans will come as music to their ears.

After a fan asked the hip-hop star if she would pay his college tuition on Twitter on Saturday night, Minaj agreed to pay fans' school costs -- on the condition that they show her perfect marks. She wrote, "Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it."

Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left😂. I'll do some more in a month or 2. 😘😘😘💋💋💋💕💕🎀🎀🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

How much do u need? Would this be ur tuition? https://t.co/bsbdUXKtAC — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

U want to go to college but can't? How much do u need to get u in school? Is that the only thing stopping u? https://t.co/A3mYQHgPNX — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

If u give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain. https://t.co/Esqs9rwfPn — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

A few dozen fans took Minaj up on the offer, posting screenshots of their grades. Minaj, whose net worth has been estimated at $70 million, replied individually to some throughout the night and agreed to pay other things like book costs and student loans.

Minaj wrapped up the contest after a few hours, but she promised to renew the offer soon. "Ok u guys. It's been fun," she tweeted. "Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left."

Minaj isn't the only musical artist to pledge money to help fund people's education. In April, Beyonce announced a program to sponsor four scholarship for women studying the arts, music, literature or African-American studies at one of four schools -- Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design and Speman College.

Rapper Nasir "Nas" Jones has also established a fellowship with Harvard University to further research into hip-hop.