Newest "Simpsons" features a White House unraveled in 100 days

A new episode of "The Simpsons" on Sunday portrays the White House as a reality television show as it depicts President Trump rounding out his first 100 days in office.

On Wednesday, the twitter account for the long-running sitcom released a minute-and-a-half trailer of the Trump-themed scene. It opens by depicting Press Secretary Sean Spicer hanging by a noose with a sign written on him that reads "I quit."

Other takeaways include advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon strangling each other, a frustrated White House counselor Kellyanne Conway claiming she's not replacing Spicer, and the president staying busy by watching cable news and tweeting in bed.

Donald Trump reviews his first 100 days in office. Watch an all-new episode of #TheSimpsons this Sunday at 8/7c on FOX. pic.twitter.com/rDtvNgusFs — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) April 26, 2017

Amid all of the turmoil on Pennsylvania Avenue, the Trump character rests in bed in his pajamas while commending himself for a successful first few months.

An adviser wants Trump to present his plan for tax reform. But Trump says he would rather Fox News pitch it.

"One-hundred days in office and so many accomplishments," the president says to himself. "Lowered my golf handicap, my Twitter following increased to 700, and finally, we can shoot hibernating bears. My boys will love that."

The scene then cuts over to a television commercial of his daughter Ivanka Trump modeling a judicial robe and gavel earrings as she takes over Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

"You said you'd replace with me with Garland!" the Ginsburg character exclaims as she's forcibly taken from the bench.

After Homer and Marge Simpson finish viewing the segment, Marge expresses worry.

"Give the president of the United States some time. He's only 70 years old," Homer Simpson says in attempt to comfort his wife of nearly 30 seasons.

The narrator then takes over with a screen-shot of a calendar spanning January 2016 to the year 2020 with 100 days marked off.

"100 days. We are 6.8 percent of the way home," the narrator says. "Paid for by Anybody Else 2020."