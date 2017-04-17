Check out the new "Orphan Black" trailer

It’s the beginning of the end for the clones of “Orphan Black.”

The first glimpse at the fifth and final season of BBC America’s award-winning science-fiction series suggests things will go out with a bang, with the four key clone characters played by Tatiana Maslany recounting the struggles they’ve faced before vowing to fight to the end.

According to the series’ official synopsis for the new season, things do sound dire, with talk of insidious conspiracies and the clones finally learning their true origin -- plus, they’re facing a battle that could either set them free or end their lives.

The fifth and final season of “Orphan Black” premieres June 10 on BBC America.