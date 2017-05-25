Netflix cancels "The Get Down"

Baz Luhrmann's ambitious hip-hop origin story, "The Get Down," has been canceled after one season, Netflix announced Wednesday.

"The Get Down" told the story of a fictitious rap group, the Get Down Brothers, who formed against the backdrop of the crumbling Bronx in 1970s New York.

The first season was released as two parts, with six episodes debuting as "Part One" in August 2016 and a five-episode "Part Two" debuting in April.

"The Get Down" also attracted attention for its high price tag -- costing a reported $120 million -- though Lurhmann refuted claims that it was the most expensive television series ever made.

"I heard 'The Crown' was the most expensive show ever made, that's what someone told me," Lurhmann told the Hollywood Reporter in July. "Yes, it took longer and it's been more difficult than I imagined. As for the number, it wasn't cheap. But I don't think it's the most expensive show. I think it's on the high end of storytelling."