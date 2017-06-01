Netflix cancels “Sense8” after two seasons

After two seasons, Netflix has pulled the plug on "Sense8," the ambitious, globetrotting science fiction series created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski and J. Michael Straczynski.

The series -- about a "cluster" of diverse individuals who shared a mysterious connection that allowed to interact with each other around the world -- involved an ambitious production in the U.S., Iceland, Germany, Mexico, Kenya, South Korea and India, among other locations.

"After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the 'Sense8' cluster is coming to an end," Netflix's Cindy Holland said in a statement.

"It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick-ass and outright unforgettable," she said. "Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world."

Many of those fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure at Thursday's news.

how i feel about #sense8 getting cancelled pic.twitter.com/anpSvYQWJl — petø maturanda ∆ (@apatheticheart) June 1, 2017

To the people who cancelled #Sense8 at Netflix - I hope all of your home appliances die at the same time, you wankers. — Sam Pedley (@samdoestuff) June 1, 2017