Results coming in for Montana special election between Gianforte, Quist

Polls closed at 10 p.m. ET in a hotly contested House race in Montana between Republican Greg Gianforte and Democrat Rob Quist to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Ryan Zinke, who was confirmed secretary of the interior in March.

Here are the latest results from the Montana secretary of State.

With 187,000 absentee votes counted – perhaps nearly 50 percent of the expected vote statewide – Gianforte led by 3,000 votes, a 48 percent to 46 percent lead, CBS affiliate KXLH reports. Libertarian Mark Wicks had the remaining 6 percent.

Early returns are from the more than 250,000 absentee votes cast before Election Day, counted during the day by county officials and posted soon after the polls closed at 8 p.m.

The biggest chunks of votes came from Montana's major cities, according to KXLH. Gianforte was winning easily in Billings and led in Great Falls, but trailed in Missoula, Bozeman and Helena. But absentee votes from rural areas had started to trickle in, where Gianforte was winning big.

In this latest special election, the race was already thought to have narrowed leading up to Election Day. Until Wednesday, Gianforte was believed to have an edge -- before Wednesday's scuffle, when according to a news crew that witnessed the incident, Gianforte pushed a reporter to the ground and punched him.

Despite the fact that Gianforte was charged with misdemanor assault over the incident, he was still favored to win, at least in part because over half the ballots had already been cast before the election.