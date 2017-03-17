By Ned Ehrbar CBS News March 17, 2017, 10:08 AM

Monopoly unveils new game pieces

Toy maker Hasbro, Inc. announced on February 6, 2013 that fans of the board game Monopoly voted to eliminate the iron playing figure and replace it with a cat figure.

Times are changing on the Monopoly board. 

Hasbro announced Friday that the popular board game’s playing pieces are getting a revamp, with the thimble, the wheelbarrow and the boot getting the boot in favor of some more fan-friendly options. 

The new lineup for the game includes a rubber ducky, a penguin and a T-Rex, joining old favorites the Scottie dog, the top hat, a race car and a battleship as well as the recently added cat, which was swapped in for the iron after a similar fan vote in 2013.

monopoly-new-token-lineup.jpg

This is the new full lineup of Monopoly tokens. 

The most recent online poll -- held in January -- drew more than 4.3 million votes from 146 countries. Fans picked from more than 64 potential tokens, including a bunny slipper, a television and a number of emojis. 

The new lineup was unveiled just ahead of World Monopoly Day, which is officially recognized on March 19. 

