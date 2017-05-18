“Mom” forgoes Emmy campaign for Planned Parenthood donation

The team behind CBS sitcom "Mom" have decided against a traditional Emmy Awards campaign this year -- and they're giving the money to Planned Parenthood instead.

Star Allison Janney and executive producer Chuck Lorre announced Thursday that the show is donating $250,000 to the embattled organization, launching a campaign to raise awareness about how Planned Parenthood could face defunding under the American Health Care Act recently approved by the House of Representatives.

The pair appeared on "CBS This Morning" Thursday.

"When we discussed with Warner Brothers ... what our Emmy campaign might be, I blurted out 'Let's give the money to Planned Parenthood!' and they took me seriously," Lorre said.

Janney, who stars in the series with Anna Faris, fully supported the idea.

"It makes sense. Our show is all about women and we don't shy away from dealing with all issues that affect women and families," she said. "Planned Parenthood is such an important organization that helps gives health services to millions of women and families. It's in danger of -- the House of Representatives voted to defund it."

Twitter: Now is more important than ever to #StandWithPP. Thank you @JOSS Whedon for joining the fight → https://t.co/wqPGKogekM — Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) May 18, 2017

Janney won back-to-back supporting comedy actress Emmys for her "Mom" in 2014 and 2015.