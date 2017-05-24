Student with cancer not allowed to graduate from South Dakota high school

RAPID CITY, S.D. -- A South Dakota high school won't allow a student who's been battling brain cancer to walk at graduation because she is six credits short of being able to officially graduate.

The Rapid City Journal reports 17-year-old Meredith Erck wasn't sure whether she would live to see graduation day.

The Central High School student first had colon cancer in 2014 and was then diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015. Between surgeries and recovery, she couldn't complete all of her classes on time, even though her family says she sometimes faxed in her homework from the hospital.

Rapid City school district officials said in a statement that her participation without credit completion "diminishes the accomplishments of the graduates."

Laura Polanco, Meredith's mother, called the decision heartless.

"She just wanted to participate in graduation with the kids she's been in school with since kindergarten," Polanco told the Journal. "She knows she's not finished, she knows she's not getting a diploma."

Meredith is expected to finish her remaining credits before the end of the next academic year.