Police: "Confirmed fatalities" after reports of explosion at Manchester Arena

Police say there are a "number of confirmed fatalities" following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. A representative said the singer was not injured.

There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the American singer, but police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena.

Joseph Carozza, a representative from Grande's US record label, said the singer is OK and they are investigating what happened.

Police and emergency services said they were responding to a "serious incident" at the arena.

"Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as available," officials said on Twitter.

"Due to an incident involving the emergency services [Manchester Victoria] has been evacuated," Northern train service officials said. "We will provide further updates when possible.

Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party, responded to reports of the incident on Twitter. "Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services."

Zach Bruce, who was at the concert, described the scene on the phone to CBSN.

"It was one loud bang -- it was so loud," Bruce said.

Asked if he would describe it as an explosion, he said yes -- "It was an explosion."

He described people panicking.

"I didn't know what was going on," he said.

One Twitter user said she heard an "explosion" from inside the area, where Grande performed moments earlier. There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert.

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

One concert goer told BBC 5 she was one of first people to exit the stadium. She said she heard an explosion toward the end of the performance. There were an estimated 20,000 people inside the arena on Monday night.

The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande to support her third studio album, Dangerous Woman. The tour began on February 3, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

From Manchester the tour is to move through Europe, including Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and France, through the summer with stops in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and on to Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia and more.

