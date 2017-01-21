Madonna, at Women's March on Washington, says she has thought about "blowing up the White House"

WASHINGTON -- Madonna says it took “this horrific moment” of Donald Trump’s inauguration as president to wake up the United States.



The pop singer used several obscenities during a speech at the Women’s March on Washington to emphasize her opposition to Mr. Trump.

“Yes, I am angry,” Madonna said. “Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

At #WomensMarch, Madonna says she has "thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House" https://t.co/mjI8zbCHOI pic.twitter.com/h5wCa7Sg0s — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 21, 2017

She says Saturday’s march means “that we are far from the end” and it is the start of a revolution to fight for the right to be free and equal.



Madonna says like-minded Americans need to join together to make it “through this darkness” and show that “we are not afraid, that we are not alone.”

Madonna was defiant in a tweet a few hours after the speech.

With My Girl Amy at the Women's March in D.C. We Go Hard or We Go Home. 💪🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/st68AeZ3HQ — Madonna (@Madonna) January 21, 2017

Hundreds of thousands of women descended on Washington, D.C. on Saturday for what was dubbed the Women’s March in opposition to Mr. Trump. Figures from transportation officials in Washington also suggested more people may be on the National Mall for the women’s march than came for the inauguration.

On crowd size, one organizer told CBS News’ Nicole Sganga that at least 500,000 were in attendance but the official said she wouldn’t be surprised if it were closer to a million.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, 275,000 people had taken trips on the city’s subway system.

On Inauguration Day, 193,000 trips had been taken as of that time, and the rail system opened an hour earlier that day, at 4 a.m.