Luke Bryan to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LI

Country star Luke Bryan is set to sing the national anthem for Super Bowl LI in February.

Bryan, who sings the hit “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day,” made the announcement in a video on Twitter and wrote, “Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL’s biggest stage #SB51. See y’all in Houston.”

Bryan hit a snafu in 2012 when he was spotted with the lyrics to the “Star-Spangled Banner” written on his hand at an MLB All-Star Game where he was performing. He later apologized to fans and said, “I had a few key words written down to insure myself that I wouldn’t mess up. I just wanted to do my best. I promise it was from the heart.”

Last year, Lady Gaga brought down the house when she sang the national anthem at Super Bowl 50. This year, the pop star will headline the halftime show.