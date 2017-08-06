12 injured after ship leaks flammable liquid in California

Twelve dock workers were injured after a ship leaked flammable liquid into the Port of Long Beach in California on Sunday, authorities said.

Officer Brian Fisk of the Long Beach Fire Department said a 6,000 gallon container leaked the hazardous liquid early Sunday.

Eleven injured workers were treated at the scene and released, with the exception of one worker who was transported to a hospital, Fisk said.

One firefighter was injured with minor injuries unrelated to the spill and transported to a hospital, the department said on Twitter.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene Sunday, Fisk said, adding that they set a 1,000-foot perimeter as a precaution to protect the environment.