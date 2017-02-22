Lindsay Lohan says she was "racially profiled" at airport for wearing headscarf

Lindsay Lohan says she was “racially profiled” at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Lohan -- who still has a trace of the accent she debuted in the fall -- told “Good Morning Britain” on Tuesday that she was recently asked to remove her headscarf by security officials at the airport, though they apologized once they realized who she was.

“When I was flying to New York recently, I was wearing a headscarf and I got stopped at the airport and racially profiled for the first time in my life,” she said. “She opened my passport and saw ‘Lindsay Lohan’ and started immediately apologizing but then said, ‘Please take off your headscarf.’”

Lohan said she complied but was afraid of what the demand meant for other women.

“What scared me was, is that moment: How would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?” said the “Mean Girls” actress. “That was really interesting to me. I was kind of in shock.” Lohan explained that she was wearing a headscarf because she was on her way home from Turkey and she prefers to observe local customs.

Co-hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan also pressed the actress on if she was converting to Islam.

She said, “I think that me studying the Quran is something that I found a solace in. I do study it. Nothing is confirmed yet.”

Lohan added that she found prayers during her recent trip in Turkey comforting: “It calms me,” she said. She repeatedly declined to say whether or not she was converting, though, instead saying, “I don’t want to speak on something I haven’t finished yet. I don’t think that’s right.”

The actress also said she believes that anti-Trump sentiment in Hollywood is “overly dramatic.”