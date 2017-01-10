The all new
By Andrea Park CBS News January 10, 2017, 3:43 PM

Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj appear on "NFL GameDay"

Nicki Minaj (L) and  Lil Wayne of Young Money accept Best Group onstage during the BET AWARDS ‘14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles.

Kevin Winter,/Getty Images

Hardcore Packers fan Lil Wayne was very happy on Sunday, and he wanted to share his joy on “NFL GameDay” via Skype to talk about how his team trounced the Giants 38-13 in the opening round of the NFC playoffs. 

But the big surprise came when Wayne bragged about his Young Money squad and said, “You already know I got my key players. I got my Nickis. I got my Drizzys. So we’re gonna be all right,” just as Nicki Minaj crashed the Skype interview and appeared on-screen to give Wayne a hug. 

“Matter of fact, I got my Nicki right here,” he continued. 

The appearance comes right on the heels of news that Minaj and Meek Mill have broken up.

Cash Money president Mack Maine recently gave an interview talking about what to expect from Young Money in 2017, and he said Wayne, Drake and Minaj all have solo projects coming out this year.  

