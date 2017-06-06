Kevin Hart slams Bill Maher for N-word joke

From one comedian to another, Kevin Hart has some criticism for Bill Maher: He says the "Real Time" host's N-word joke was "tacky."

Hart, who has been promoting his new book "I Can't Make This Up," appeared on "The Breakfast Club" and talked about Maher's explosive joke that he was "not a house n****r."

He defended Maher to some extent and said, "I've seen Bill Maher come to the defense of black people on several occasions -- that's a bad judgment -- granted, I don't think Bill Maher's a racist."

Still, Hart continued and said it was "inappropriate" of Maher and that it was troubling to see how easily the host said the N-word.

"It's not right to say that and say it the way you said it as comfortable as you said it in a joking form," he said. "You're wrong. Granted, you can issue all the apologies you want, but for you to say it on your platform? That's tacky. That's tacky."

Hart said that he would never use slurs against white people in a public forum.

"On stage, you're never going to hear me say 'the cracker' or 'the honky,'" he explained.