Kesha seems to sing about Dr. Luke in “Praying”

Kesha has dropped her first new song in four years, "Praying," and announced a new album.

The album will be the pop star's first since the start of her headline-making legal battle with super producer Dr. Luke, who she alleges assaulted her.

"Praying" seems to be a response to her conflict with Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald.

Kesha opens the track by saying, "If there's a God or whatever, something, somewhere, why have I been abandoned by everyone and everything I've ever known, I've ever loved? Stranded, what is the lesson? What is the point? God, give me a sign or I have to give up. I can't do this anymore. Please just let me die. Being alive hurts too much."

She also sings on the track, "You said that I was done. Well, you were wrong, and now the best is yet to come."

Kesha wrote about her new song in Lenny Letter. "If you feel like someone has wronged you, get rid of that hate, because it will just create more negativity," she wrote. "Don't let anyone steal your happiness!"

Gottwald and Kesha have been at odds since at least 2014. The pop star sued Gottwald in October 2014 and asked a judge to release her from her contract, alleging that the producer threatened and sexually and emotionally abused her. Since then, the two were locked in court battles in both New York and Los Angeles, with Kesha losing or dropping most of the suits.

Dr. Luke has denied Kesha's allegations.

Kesha's album "Rainbow" is due out Aug. 11 and features appearances by Dolly Parton, Eagles of Death Metal and the Dap-Kings.

Praying (Official Video) by Kesha on VEVO.