Katy Perry makes Obama joke, angers fans

Katy Perry might have been vocal about her stance against President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, but now she's receiving heat for a joke she made about President Barack Obama.

The pop star recently dyed her hair blonde, and when a fan told her they preferred her hair black, she said on Instagram Live, "Someone says, 'I miss your old black hair.' Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change. Bye! See you guys later."

Fans weren't happy about the joke and some called it racially insensitive.

Not Katy Perry pretending to be a woke activist then making an insensitive joke comparing her hair to Obama pic.twitter.com/uex3jZ8orS — #1 snake stan (@slitherswift) April 30, 2017

Katy Perry just cancelled herself with this one. She is the human form of the #FyreFestival now. https://t.co/4US9cvc75G — Life & Times Of Ant (@OhMyGoooch) April 30, 2017

Meanwhile Taylor Swift watching Katy Perry's mentions right now like pic.twitter.com/po05ciKZVa — Aaron Busby (@MrBusby4o8) April 30, 2017

Katy Perry joke was just very tasteless. What does black hair have to do with Barack Obama.................just bad. — Nia (@faggerella) April 30, 2017

Now Perry is catching even more heat after producer Mano claimed the singer has called him "n***a." In fact, Mano tweeted about it in 2013, 2015 and on Sunday.

He wrote in 2013, "I wish y'all coulda been there when @katyPerry referred 2 me as a 'n***a' ironically in Paris. y'all know she says it regularly right."

In 2015, he wrote, "@katyperry is comfortable with calling me her #n***a. oddly i wasn't."

When people accused him of lying, he tweeted a throwback photo of himself with her.

Perry has yet to respond to either controversy.