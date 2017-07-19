Katy Perry says she has always loved Taylor Swift

Katy Perry says that not only does she love rumored nemesis Taylor Swift, but she always has.

In a clip released on Wednesday, the pop star talked to Australia's "Today" show and said, "I mean, I love her, I always have. We've had our differences but I just continue to say, 'God bless her on her journey.'"

It's a different tune than the one Perry sings in "Swish Swish," which Perry claims is an anti-bullying anthem and is widely speculated to be in response to Swift's "Bad Blood." She also told James Corden during "Carpook Karaoke" on the "Late Late Show" that Swift "started" the feud.

"There's no denying it, there's Taylor beef," Corden said at the time.

"That's true," Perry confirmed. "She started it, and it's time for her to finish it."

But Perry has been publicly extending an olive branch since then. In June, she said to Arianna Huffington, "I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it's actually, like, I think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying? And I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she's a fantastic songwriter."

She also changed a key lyric reportedly about Swift during a June concert, singing, "God bless you on your journey, oh baby girl," instead of "Don't you come for me." Swift has yet to respond.