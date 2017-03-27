New "Justice League" trailer receives mixed, comical reactions

Fans are getting their first real look at the “Justice League” in action, thanks to the film’s first official trailer, which debuted Saturday.

The clip -- for the “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” followup that’s due in theaters Nov. 17 -- features already familiar Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and introduces the rest of the team: Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and the Flash (Ezra Miller).

While online reactions to the trailer have run the gamut from glowing to disappointed, some fans have taken the trailer release as an opportunity to have a little fun -- as YouTube user DrMachakil did with a clever mash-up that shows Marvel’s Avengers -- including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johannson and Chris Evans -- watching the new “Justice League” trailer and reacting to it.

Let’s just say Iron Man and company aren’t necessarily thrilled.