Joss Whedon to direct a “Batgirl” movie

Joss Whedon is making the jump from Marvel to DC to bring a classic female superhero to the big screen.

The man behind “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “The Avengers” is close to signing a deal with Warner Bros. to direct a standalone “Batgirl” film, which will focus on the supporting character from the Batman series.

The new project will be overseen by Warner Bros. president and chief content officer Toby Emmerich, though no producers have yet been attached, according to Variety. No release date has been planned.

While Batgirl is a famed DC Comics character, Whedon previously directed “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” for rival Marvel Entertainment.

Batgirl first debuted in comics in 1967, the alter ego of Barbara Gordon -- daughter of Commissioner Gordon. The character has only appeared on the big screen once before, played by Alicia Silverstone in 1997’s “Batman and Robin.”

“Batgirl” would be the second female-fronted superhero film from DC, following the upcoming release of director Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” on June 2.