Jon Stewart slams Trump on the “Late Show”

Stephen Colbert kicked off the “Late Show” Tuesday night with a familiar face to unveil some new executive orders on the way from Donald Trump.

Colbert’s old pal and former “Daily Show” boss Jon Stewart stopped by -- donning a dead animal on his head and an extra-long tie, since “this is how men dress now” -- to present what he claimed to be further proclamations from the new president.

“To increase border security, China shall immediately and without hesitation send us their wall. Boom, done,” Stewart offered, reading from a leather folder.

“America now finally has an official language,” Stewart pronounced. “The new official language of the United States is bulls***.”

Stewart and Colbert had trouble sticking to the script, diverging into jokes that caused each other to break character. But Stewart pulled it together for one last order.

“I, Donald J. Trump, am exhausting,” he said.

“It has been 11 days, Stephen. Eleven f***ing days,” Steward added. “The presidency is supposed to age the president, not the public.”

He ended with the best message of hope he could muster for the audience in the studio and at home.