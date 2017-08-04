Jeff Sessions holds news conference on White House leak investigations - live updates

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are holding a news conference about ongoing leak investigations Friday, a day after the Washington Post first published leaked transcripts of President Trump's January phone calls with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. ODNI Director Dan Coats and William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center will also join Sessions and Rosenstein.

The investigations into various government leaks have "been in the works for some time," an official familiar with the matter told CBS News' Paula Reid.

Another leak the Justice Department has been probing involves the Manchester terror attack. In May, after a suicide bomber struck a concert venue, photos of the remnants of the bomb and the trigger device were leaked to the New York Times. The episode angered British authorities, since the photos had been shared by British intelligence with U.S. intelligence. At the time, Prime Minister Theresa May personally told Mr. Trump that "intelligence shared must remain secure."

Live updates from the 11 a.m. ET news conference will appear below:

Coats to leakers: "We will find you"

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats had a clear message for any leakers. Coats even suggested some of the leaks had come from Congress.

"For those out there who may be listening or watching these announcements ... if you improperly disclose classified information, we will find you," Coats said. "We will investigate you. We will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law, and you will not be happy with the result."

Sessions wants to step up subpoenas against the media

Sessions said the Justice Department respects the media, but that respect is not "unlimited." Sessions said the DOJ will pursue "effective" subpoenas on media outlets.

They cannot place lives at risk with impunity," Sessions said.

Sessions: "This culture of leaking must stop"

Sessions made it clear the DOJ will not tolerate leaking from within any part of government.

"This culture of leaking must stop," Sessions said.

Anyone who is considering leaking something should not, he said.

"The Department of Justice is open for business."

Leaks have "exploded" during Trump administration: Sessions

Sessions began his press conference mentioning the leaked phone calls, describing how much that hurts the national security of the United States when the president cannot have sensitive conversations with foreign leaders without worrying about leaks.

"No government can be effective when its leaders cannot discuss sensitive matters in confidence..." Sessions said.

Sessions claimed the number of leaks of classified information in the first six months of the Trump administration have "exploded."

"Simply put, these leaks hurt our country," Sessions said.

Sessions said the "culture" of leaking "must stop."