Jason Isaacs cast as captain in “Star Trek: Discovery”

The titular ship of “Star Trek: Discovery” now has a captain, and it’s Jason Isaacs.

The British actor -- best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” films -- will take the helm of the series’ ship, the U.S.S. Discovery, joining a cast led by “The Walking Dead” star Sonequa Martin-Green that also includes Anthony Rapp, Doug Jones, James Frain, Maulik Pancholoy and Michelle Yeoh.

Isaacs’ character will go by the name Capt. Lorca. The actor teased his involvement on Twitter Tuesday with an image of the captain’s chair from the Discovery. “Nice chair. Hope it’s comfy,” he wrote.

The 13-episode series “Star Trek: Discovery” will premiere later this year on CBS All Access, CBS’ digital streaming service. Last month, the service premiered “The Good Fight,” a spin-off of “The Good Wife.”

Isaacs most recently appeared in the Netflix series “The OA” and the film “A Cure for Wellness.”