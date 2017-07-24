Kushner says he shared any information he had with congressional investigators

WASHINGTON -- Senior White House adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, standing before cameras at the White House called his service there the "honor and privilege of a lifetime" and said he comes to work every day with "enthusiasm" for what can be. He reiterated part of a statement released earlier Monday, telling reporters that he "did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in campaign who did so."

He said he was "eager" to share any information he had with the investigating bodies and "I have done so today." He went on to say that "the record and documents that I have voluntarily provided will show that all of my actions were proper and occurred in the normal course of events of a very unique campaign." And he said he has "not relied on Russian funds for my businesses."

"Donald Trump had a better message and ran a smarter campaign, and that is why he won," he said, adding that suggesting otherwise ridicules those who voted for him.

In his earlier written statement, he denied that his father-in-law's campaign colluded with Russia, and he declared that he had "nothing to hide."

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, who sits on the Intelligence Committee, released a statement following Kushner's interview calling for him to testify in an open session. He also cast doubt on the veracity of Kushner's statement.

"Kushner has repeatedly concealed information about his personal finances and meetings with foreign officials," Wyden said in his statement. "There should be no presumption that he is telling the whole truth in this statement."

The 11-page statement provided to CBS News' Major Garrett detailed four contacts with Russians during Trump's campaign and transition. Kushner plans to deliver the statement during closed-door meetings with investigators on Senate and House committees this week.

In speaking to Congress, Kushner - as both the president's son-in-law and a trusted senior adviser during the campaign and inside the White House - becomes the first member of the president's inner circle to face questions from government officials as they probe Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible links to the Trump campaign.

He is to be interviewed by House investigators Tuesday.

The president tweeted over the weekend to defend himself and repeat his criticism of the investigations. On Sunday, Trump tweeted: "As the phony Russian Witch Hunt continues, two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians!"

