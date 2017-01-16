January 16, 2017, might be the "Bluest Monday" ever, expert says

Bad weather. Holiday spending debt. Hangovers, be it from too much family or holiday parties. A return to work.

All these factors and more led psychologist Cliff Arnall to come up with a lighthearted formula declaring the third Monday in January the saddest day of the year, something he dubbed “Blue Monday” in 2005.

This year, however, a confluence of factors could make the 2017 Blue Monday the bluest of them all, Arnall told The Telegraph newspaper.

Besides the annual negative factors getting people down today, many are struggling with massive political upheaval and uncertainty, as represented by the Brexit vote and the election of Donald Trump.

Additionally, several iconic celebrities -- childhood heroes to millions -- died in the last year. Even if you’re one of the few who never watched Star Wars, odds are you knew who Carrie Fisher was. Her surprising passing set off waves of sadness worldwide, and she was just part of a wave of surprising celebrity deaths that included (among the many last year) George Michael and Prince.

“The deaths of so many celebrities, many in their 50s and 60s, has also worried people by reminding them of their own mortality,” Arnall said.

Arnall, now a happiness coach, said people should use the saddest day of the year as a springboard for positive change.