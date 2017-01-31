By Ned Ehrbar CBS News January 31, 2017, 4:06 PM

Watch James Corden's moving video about the immigration ban

James Corden speaks about the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, during the American Theatre Wing’s 70th annual Tony Awards in New York City on June 12, 2016.

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

James Corden has some strong feelings about President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees.

Corden opened Monday’s “Late Late Show” with a video that chronicled his journey to Los Angeles International Airport for his flight out of town. The mundane, nearly worldess video featured Corden arriving at LAX -- briefly noting the presences of protesters -- checking in for his flight, going through security, enjoying a grilled cheese sandwich and boarding his flight -- all with notable ease. 

Then, over a black screen, a message appeared: “Today, James flew out of Los Angeles. So all of our shows this week have been pre-taped. Freedom of movement should be this easy for all immigrants. Not just the white and Christian ones.”

James Corden's Post-Ban Trip Through LAX by The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube
