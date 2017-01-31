Watch James Corden's moving video about the immigration ban

James Corden has some strong feelings about President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees.

Corden opened Monday’s “Late Late Show” with a video that chronicled his journey to Los Angeles International Airport for his flight out of town. The mundane, nearly worldess video featured Corden arriving at LAX -- briefly noting the presences of protesters -- checking in for his flight, going through security, enjoying a grilled cheese sandwich and boarding his flight -- all with notable ease.

Then, over a black screen, a message appeared: “Today, James flew out of Los Angeles. So all of our shows this week have been pre-taped. Freedom of movement should be this easy for all immigrants. Not just the white and Christian ones.”