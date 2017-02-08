Jack Nicholson to star in remake of Oscar-nominated “Toni Erdmann”

So much for retirement.

Despite pal Peter Fonda’s claims last month that Jack Nicholson had retired from acting, the “As Good as it Gets” star hasn’t officially thrown in the towel.

Nicholson is set to co-star with Kristen Wiig in an English-language remake of “Toni Erdmann,” Germany’s nominee for Best Foreign Language Film at this year’s Oscars. Adam McKay and Will Ferrell will produce the film for Paramount Pictures, according to Variety.

The project marks three-time Oscar-winner Nicholson’s first film role since 2010’s “How Do You Know.”

The German film tells the story of an elderly father trying to reconnect with his workaholic daughter by posing as her boss’ life coach. The film’s writer and director, Maren Ade, will serve as executive producer for the American remake.