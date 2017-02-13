Is Adele married? Singer thanks "husband" at Grammys

Adele confirmed her marriage to partner Simon Konecki at the Grammys on Sunday.

The singer, who picked up five awards at the Grammys, said during her acceptance speech for Album of the Year, “My husband and my son -- you’re the only reason I do it.”

Adele and Konecki have been in a long-term relationship; Konecki is the father of Adele’s 4-year-old son, Angelo.

British tabloids reported rumors that the two married over Christmas, but Adele never confirmed the marriage until Grammys night. Her rep did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday.

Adele had an eventful night on Sunday, winning trophies for Album, Song and Record of the Year, beating out Beyonce.

She also said as she accepted Album of the Year: “Winning this, it really feels full circle but I can’t possilby accept this award. My life is Beyonce and the ‘Lemonade’ album, Beyonce was so monumental and so well thought-out and beautiful and soul-baring ... the way you made me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering.”

The “Hello” singer also had a flub on Grammys night during a surprise tribute to George Michael. A few seconds into the song she stopped and said, “I’m sorry for swearing and I’m sorry for starting again … I can’t mess this up for him” and started from the top. Adele finished the song without a hitch; she faced the crowd with tears in her eyes and received a standing ovation.