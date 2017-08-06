Investigators seek suspects after blast at Minnesota mosque

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Investigators are seeking suspects after an explosive device shattered windows and damaged an office at a suburban Minneapolis mosque.

No one was injured in the Saturday morning blast at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.

Police say there were no injuries, but the explosion damaged the imam's office. The mosque primarily serves people from the area's large Somali community.

Richard Thornton is the special agent in charge of the FBI's Minneapolis Division. He says investigators have recovered components of the device to figure how it was put together. And investigators will try to determine whether the incident was a hate crime.

Many in the community feel they were attacked, CBS Minnesota reports.

"We feel like this is targeted," one community member said.

Within hours of the explosion, there was an outpouring of support from neighbors and community members of all religious backgrounds.

"We pledge to you our prayers and solidarity from here," a priest said.

As the investigation continues into what happened, the community rallies together.

"I am telling my community and the congregation that we are not -- we will stay strong and we are a community of faith and we have a good neighborhood supporting us," a community member said.

The Muslim-American Association of Minnesota and CAIR is offering a $10,000 reward for info leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators, said Asad Zaman, according to CBS Minnesota.