Hoaxes circulate on social media after Manchester Arena bombing

Social media helped some Ariana Grande concert attendees find shelter following the Manchester Arena bombing that left 22 dead, but the tragedy also gave rise to several hoaxes.

On Monday night, as people scrambled to find missing concertgoers, some turned to social media to post photos of loved ones, asking others who might be in the area to help.

One Twitter user, Riley Blackery, asked Twitter users to help her find her friend Heather, and another teen responded saying he was at the Premier Inn hotel in Manchester with her.

@RileyBlackery She's safe, we're at a premier inn right now on Medlock street, we saw her on the street and her phone was dead so we let her stay with us pic.twitter.com/iPY3K8sk1b — Nathan (@nathanlamb26) May 22, 2017

But several photos of the reported missing were fakes.

One Twitter user claimed that her younger brother was missing at the concert, but the photo was of a child model who participated in a campaign for a Down syndrome clothing line. The post received 17,000 retweets.

EVERYONE PLEASE RETWEET THIS HELP ME!

THIS MY LITTLE BROTHER FRANK WE WENT TO THE CONCERT TONIGHT IN #Manchester & NOW WE CANT FIND HIM PLS pic.twitter.com/ucQL6xUZWC — Kylie Manser (@KylieManser1) May 23, 2017

Another Twitter user posted a photo that was retweeted 2,700 times; he claimed it was of an autistic cousin who was at the concert. In a later tweet, he made it clear the original was a hoax and said, "We haven't found him but to be really honest his healthcare costs a lot of money so if you find him you can keep him."

My 19yo autistic cousin was at the Ariana Grande concert and we haven't heard from him since please RT #ManchesterArena #Manchester pic.twitter.com/H2KWgRqdaQ — EL 16/17 Winner (@iAdmeister) May 23, 2017

Several retweeted collages of missing concertgoers turned out to include photos of prominent YouTubers who were not even in the U.K.

My son was in the Manchester Arena today He's not picking up my call! Please help me pic.twitter.com/VZxkp6nVBN — Zero (@GamerGateAntifa) May 22, 2017

YouTube food critic John, behind the channel Report of the Week, confirmed that he was alive and well in the U.S. even though his photo was among those circulating of missing concertgoers.

Another major rumor making the rounds on social media Monday night was that dozens of missing children were staying at the Holiday Inn Express in Manchester. The hotel chain confirmed that the missing concertgoers were not staying at the property.

Our hearts & prayers are with all of #Manchester this morning, following the devastating events of last night. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XDKA5NTAVS — HI Manchester City (@HolidayInnMcr) May 23, 2017

The Daily Express reported that there was a gunman outside Royal Oldham hospital after a woman wrote so on Facebook, but it turned out to be false.

Police tweeted, "Police have attended an incident @roh Scene searched, no offences and all staff &patient's are safe &well."

Police have attended an incident @roh

Scene searched, no offences and all staff &patient's are safe &well — GMP Oldham (@GMPOldham) May 23, 2017

Greater Manchester police also tweeted out a statement asking the public, "We would ask people not to speculate on [the attacker's details] or share names. There is a complex and wide-ranging investigation underway."