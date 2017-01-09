Hear Emma Watson sing in the first “Beauty and the Beast” TV spot

Fans wondering if Emma Watson has the singing chops to handle her role in “Beauty and the Beast” got their first hint of an answer Sunday, when the live-action adaptation’s first TV spot debuted during the Golden Globes.

During the 30-second spot, Watson sings lines from her character’s title song, “Belle,” longing for “adventure in the great wide somewhere.”

As she sings, audiences got more glimpses of the Beast (Dan Stevens), Gaston (Luke Evans) and his henchman (Josh Gad) and the cursed members of the Beast’s household staff, who’ve been turned into objects -- voiced by Emma Thompson, Ian McKellen, Ewan McGregor and more.

“Beauty and the Beast” hits theaters March 17.