$45 billion added to health care bill for opioid treatment

Amid continuing party turmoil over the lack of support of the latest version of the Republican Senate health bill, additional funds have been added to the Better Care Reconciliation Act for opioid treatment, as well as new language to allow for Health Spending Accounts (HSA) funds to be used for insurance premiums to quell members' concerns, CBS News has confirmed.

CBS News' Major Garrett reports that Trump administration officials confirm $45 billion was added at the request of various Republican members, including Senator Rob Portman of Ohio and Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.

Many Republican moderates have expressed concern over the way the bill addresses Medicaid funding, particularly as it relates to treating the nation's opioid epidemic. Residents in states like West Virginia and Ohio rely on government health coverage.

While Portman and Capito are generally reliable votes for GOP leadership, their constituents' reliance on Medicaid has become a major sticking point for their support.

In many cases, voters with addiction problems rely on Medicaid for treatment help, and Portman and Capito both represent states that expanded Medicaid under Obamacare.

Last year about 100,000 low-income West Virginia residents with Medicaid coverage had drug abuse diagnoses, according to state health officials.

The newly added HSA language is for conservatives as they regard Health Savings Accounts as a way for individuals and families to save for future health care costs and wanted flexibility for funds to be used for premiums.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the Republican health care effort is "working along very well" and suggested there could be a "big surprise coming." The White House did not elaborate on what Mr. Trump meant.

His comments came just one day after Republican leadership announced they would be delaying the vote amid concerns that the bill lacked the necessary support to pass in the Senate.

But leaders are still aiming to have a revised bill crafted by Friday so that it can be scored over the July 4 recess.

Following a closed-door Senate GOP Conference lunch Wednesday, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, said the goal by Friday is "to get a bill that we can then get scored." Cornyn, however, cautioned that the issues at play are "all up in the air until we can find a way to build consensus to 50 votes."