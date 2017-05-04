Harry Potter play sets Broadway debut date

Fans eager to see the next chapter of "Harry Potter" come to life on stage won't have to travel to London anymore, as "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is coming to Broadway.

The two-part play will debut April 22, 2018 at New York's Lyric Theatre, the show's producers announced Thursday.

Based on the characters created by J.K. Rowling, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" takes place 19 years after the events of the book "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," with the children of Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy befriending each other as new students at the Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Jack Thorne wrote the play, based on a story he developed with Rowling and John Tiffany.

The play, which opened in London in July, recently won nine Olivier Awards. The production is split into two parts, which audience members can see on the same day or on consecutive days.

Casting announcements will come later, producers said. Tickets will go on sale sometime this fall.