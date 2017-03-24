Check out the chilling "Handmaid's Tale" trailer

Margaret Atwood’s classic dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” is coming to television -- and now you can get your first look.

“I was asleep before. That’s how we let it happen,” Elisabeth Moss’ character narrates in the new trailer. “When they slaughtered Congress, we didn’t wake up. When they blamed terrorists and suspended the constitution, we didn’t wake up then either. Now I’m awake.”

The series takes place in the totalitarian society of Gilead, ruled by a fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state and forces Handmaids to bear children for the ruling class.

The release of the trailer prompted criticism from some conservatives online, calling it propaganda meant to criticize President Donald Trump. The response prompted Atwood to take to Twitter to remind viewers that she first published the novel in 1985.

(Sigh) First published in 1985. https://t.co/6ItyIIEXeS — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) March 24, 2017

Check out the trailer below:

“The Handmaid’s Tale” will premiere as part of the Tribeca Film Festival’s Tribeca TV program before debuting on Hulu April 26.