"Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr. signs book deal

Leslie Odom Jr. accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical in "Hamilton" at the 70th Annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2016 in New York City.

NEW YORK -- Former "Hamilton" actor Leslie Odom Jr. is working on his first book, one he hopes will inspire young people.

The Tony Award-winning performer has a deal with Feiwel & Friends for "Failing Up: How to Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning," the publisher told The Associated Press on Friday. 

The book is scheduled for publication March 27, 2018. Odom plans to organize the narrative like a commencement speech as he outlines the setbacks and rejections that preceded his success.

Odom, who left "Hamilton" a year ago, played Aaron Burr in the celebrated show and won a Tony in 2016 for best lead actor in a musical. His other credits include the TV shows "Grey's Anatomy" and "CSI: Miami" and the album "Leslie Odom Jr."

Feiwel is an imprint of Macmillan.

