Grammy Awards 2017 list of winners

The 2017 Grammy Awards announced dozens of early winners on Sunday. This year marked Beyonce’s 21st win even before the show, while David Bowie beat out Prince for his final album. Watch this page for more winners from Grammys night.

Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots

Pop Solo Performance: “Hello,” Adele

Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin,” Willie Nelson

Pop Vocal Album: “25,” Adele

Dance Recording: “Don’t Let Me Down,” The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya

Dance/Electronic Album: “Skin,” Flume

Contemporary Instrumental Album: “Culcha Vulcha,” Snarky Puppy

Rock Performance: “Blackstar,” David Bowie

Metal Performance: “Dystopia,” Megadeth

Rock Album: “Tell Me I’m Pretty,” Cage the Elephant

Alternative Music Album: “Blackstar,” David Bowie

R&B Performance: “Cranes in the Sky,” Solange

Traditional R&B Performance: “Angel, Lalah Hathaway

R&B Song: “Lake By the Ocean,” Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

R&B Album: “Lalah Hathaway Live,” Lalah Hathaway

Rap Performance: “No Problem,” Chance the Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Rap/Sung Performance: “Hotline Bling,” Drake

Rap Song: “Hotline Bling,” Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

Best Latin Pop Album: Jesse & Joy, Un Besito Mas

Best Country Album: Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Best Country Song: Tim McGraw, “Humble and Kind”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Pentatonix, “Jolene (feat. Dolly Parton)“

Best Roots Gospel Album: Joey+Rory, Hymns

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Ted Nash Big Band, Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: John Scofield, Country for Old Men

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Gregory Porter, Take Me to the Alley

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: John Scofield, “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Third Coast Percussion, “Steve Reich”

Best New Age Album: White Sun, White Sun II

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Tamela Mann, “God Provides”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, “Thy Will”

Best Gospel Album: Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, Love Remains

Best World Music Album: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble, Sing Me Home

Best Children’s Album: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, Infinity Plus One

Best Spoken Word Album: Carol Burnett, In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem and Fun in the Sandbox

Best Musical Theater Album: The Color Purple

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Miles Ahead

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: John Williams, Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Best Instrumental Composition: Ted Nash, “Spoken at Midnight”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Jacob Collier, “You and I”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Jacob Collier, “Flintstones”

Best Recording Package: David Bowie, Blackstar

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Edith Piaf, Edith Piaf 1915-2015

Best Album Notes: Eubie Blake and Noble Sissle, Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along

Best Historical Album: Bob Dylan, The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector’s Edition)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: David Bowie, Blackstar

Best Remixed Recording: Bob Moses, “Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)“

Best Surround Sound Album: Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony, Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Mark Donahue and Fred Vogler, Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles

Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance: Boston Symphony Orchestra, “Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9”

Best Music Video: Beyoncé, “Formation”

Best Music Film: The Beatles, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years

MusiCares Person of the Year: Tom Petty