Grammy Awards 2017 list of winners

The 2017 Grammy Awards announced dozens of early winners on Sunday. This year marked Beyonce’s 21st win even before the show, while David Bowie beat out Prince for his final album. Watch this page for more winners from Grammys night.
Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots
Pop Solo Performance: “Hello,” Adele
Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin,” Willie Nelson
Pop Vocal Album: “25,” Adele
Dance Recording: “Don’t Let Me Down,” The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya
Dance/Electronic Album: “Skin,” Flume
Contemporary Instrumental Album: “Culcha Vulcha,” Snarky Puppy
Rock Performance: “Blackstar,” David Bowie
Metal Performance: “Dystopia,” Megadeth
Rock Album: “Tell Me I’m Pretty,” Cage the Elephant
Alternative Music Album: “Blackstar,” David Bowie
R&B Performance: “Cranes in the Sky,” Solange
Traditional R&B Performance: “Angel, Lalah Hathaway
R&B Song: “Lake By the Ocean,” Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)
R&B Album: “Lalah Hathaway Live,” Lalah Hathaway
Rap Performance: “No Problem,” Chance the Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Rap/Sung Performance: “Hotline Bling,” Drake
Rap Song: “Hotline Bling,” Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)
Best Latin Pop Album: Jesse & Joy, Un Besito Mas
Best Country Album: Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth
Best Country Song: Tim McGraw, “Humble and Kind”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Pentatonix, “Jolene (feat. Dolly Parton)“
Best Roots Gospel Album: Joey+Rory, Hymns
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Ted Nash Big Band, Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: John Scofield, Country for Old Men
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Gregory Porter, Take Me to the Alley
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: John Scofield, “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Third Coast Percussion, “Steve Reich”
Best New Age Album: White Sun, White Sun II
Best Gospel Performance/Song: Tamela Mann, “God Provides”
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, “Thy Will”
Best Gospel Album: Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, Love Remains
Best World Music Album: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble, Sing Me Home
Best Children’s Album: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, Infinity Plus One
Best Spoken Word Album: Carol Burnett, In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem and Fun in the Sandbox
Best Musical Theater Album: The Color Purple
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Miles Ahead
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: John Williams, Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Best Song Written for Visual Media: Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”
Best Instrumental Composition: Ted Nash, “Spoken at Midnight”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Jacob Collier, “You and I”
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Jacob Collier, “Flintstones”
Best Recording Package: David Bowie, Blackstar
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Edith Piaf, Edith Piaf 1915-2015
Best Album Notes: Eubie Blake and Noble Sissle, Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along
Best Historical Album: Bob Dylan, The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector’s Edition)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: David Bowie, Blackstar
Best Remixed Recording: Bob Moses, “Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)“
Best Surround Sound Album: Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony, Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement
Best Engineered Album, Classical: Mark Donahue and Fred Vogler, Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles
Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost
Best Orchestral Performance: Boston Symphony Orchestra, “Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9”
Best Music Video: Beyoncé, “Formation”
Best Music Film: The Beatles, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years
MusiCares Person of the Year: Tom Petty