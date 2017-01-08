Golden Globes 2017 list of winners

Hollywood stars gathered at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday to celebrate the best of television and film.

Here’s the list of winners at the first major show of awards season.

Cecile B. DeMille Award: Meryl Streep

MOVIES

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Best Supporting Actor, Any Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Supporting Actress, Any Motion Picture: Viola Davis, “Fences”

Best Director, Any Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Best Animated Motion Picture: “Zootopia”

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language: “Elle,” France

Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture: “City of Stars,” Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul for “La La Land”

TELEVISION

Best Television Series, Comedy: “Atlanta,” FX

Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”

Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Sarah Paulson, “People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” FX

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager”