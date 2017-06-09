By Andrea Park CBS News June 9, 2017, 12:50 PM

Glenne Headly, actress in "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," is dead at 62

Glenne Headly attends a reunion for "Two Days In The Valley" at NeueHouse Hollywood on July 8, 2016 in Los Angeles.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Actress Glenne Headly, who is known for her roles in films like "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" and "Mr. Holland's Opus," has died at 63. 

Headly's agent told the AP that she died on Thursday night during production of her upcoming Hulu show, "Future Man." 

Details of her death were not immediately disclosed.

Headly was an early member of the Steppenwolf Theatre company and acted in high-profile stage productions like "Extremities" with Susan Sarandon and "Arms and the Man" with Kevin Kline in the 1980s. 

Later, she expanded her movie presence in films like "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," opposite Michael Caine and Steve Martin, and "Dick Tracy" with Warren Beatty. 

More recently, Headly acted in "The Night Of" and "Don Jon." She was working on sci-fi series "Future Man" with Josh Hutcherson and Ed Begley Jr. 

Headly is survived by her husband Byron McCulloch, a musician and metal worker whom she married in 1993, and son Stirling.

