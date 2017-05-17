Gisele Bündchen teams up with Paul Hawken to advocate for the environment

She's been hailed as one of the great beauties of the world, but retired supermodel Gisele Bündchen is now hoping to turn the world's gaze from the dazzle of the catwalk to the condition of the planet.

"I believe we are spiritual beings having a human experience. And I believe that Planet Earth is, like, you know, it's a spaceship. Let's put it that way," Bündchen told "CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose. "In this spaceship, life is very fragile, in a way."



Having stepped off the runway last year, Bündchen uses her global platform to advocate for the environment, exploring deforestation in the Amazon, working as a United Nations goodwill ambassador, and now addressing climate change with environmentalist Paul Hawken. She's helping promote his latest book, "Drawdown."

