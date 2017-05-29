Frankie Grande speaks out about Manchester bombing

Frankie Grande, older brother of Ariana Grande, returned to social media after a brief hiatus following the terror attack at his sister's Manchester concert that killed 22 people.

On Sunday, Grande wrote on Twitter, "My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrific tragedy in Manchester."

He continued and said that he supports his sister's response.

"I echo my sisters sentiment & say we can't allow hate to propagate hate & fear to propagate fear, but rather come together & spread a message of love, unity, & empowement," he tweeted. "& so I say, as I have before, shine bright, & when evil comes 2drown out your light, 3throw shade over your beautiful soul, shine brighter!"

Grande, a TV personality and singer, also tweeted a link to a fundraising page for the victims of the Manchester bombing and said, "I love you all so very much and thank you for your strength during this incredibly difficult time."

Ariana Grande said on Friday that she will return to Manchester to visit victims and perform at a benefit concert to honor and fundraise for victims and their families. She said in a statement, "There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in anyway."

The Manchester bombing on May 22 left dozens wounded. Queen Elizabeth paid a visit to victims on Thursday at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing in a generic statement posted online. The bomber was 22-year-old Salman Abedi, who was known to British authorities prior to the attack.