Food Network star Anne Burrell to open Cheetos pop-up restaurant

Cheetos are not exactly known as a staple in fine dining, but new pop-up restaurant The Spotted Cheetah may change that.

Food Network star Anne Burrell has created the menu, which includes dishes like Flamin' Hot Limón Chicken Tacos, for the New York City restaurant. The Spotted Cheetah is open to the public from Aug. 15 to 17. Reservations are already full, but curious customers can join the waitlist or visit the website again on Aug. 15, when The Spotted Cheetah will release its recipes.

"As a long-time Cheetos fan, I'm thrilled to join forces with a snack brand that is truly an iconic American staple," said Burrell. "I had so much fun curating this specially crafted, one-of-a-kind menu for the first Cheetos restaurant -- I can't wait to see guests' reactions!"

The menu even includes Cheetos desserts, like White Cheddar Cheetos and Cheetos Sweetos Apple Crepe. For the record, upscale restaurant Park Avenue Autumn has served a Broccoli & Cheetos dish for years.

Predictably, people on Twitter are pretty excited about the eatery.

none of my friends wanna go to the cheetos pop-up restaurant with me next week and i've never felt so betrayed — Cody Gorman (@CodyGorman) August 8, 2017

I drove thru a Krispy Kreme this a.m. for coffee.. No donut just coffee. NP. Cheetoes tho-can't resist!!! Whole bag!"The Spotted Cheetah" pic.twitter.com/v5QS2KnYZk — Claire B Lang (@ClaireBLang) August 8, 2017

I would just like to say that I LOVE how many of you alerted me to the news of the opening of Cheetos restaurant. YOU GET ME. — sarahdessen (@sarahdessen) August 9, 2017

Things I want to do before I die in a nuclear explosion: 1. Visit the Cheetos restaurant. End of list. I've lived a full life. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) August 8, 2017

Here's the full menu. Dishes are priced $8 to $22.

Dangerously Cheesy Starters

Cheetos Crusted Fried Pickles + Creamy Ranch

Cheetos Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

Cheetos Meatballs

Purrfectly Fried Green Tomatoes

The Big Cheese

Flamin' Hot and White Cheddar Mac n' Cheetos

Cheetos Mix-ups Crusted Chicken Milanese

Spicy Cheetos Nachos

Flamin' Hot Limón Chicken Tacos

Sweet Spot

Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheesecake

Cheetos Sweetos Sweet and Salty Cookies

White Cheddar Cheetos and Cheetos Sweetos Apple Crepe

This is not the first time a major food brand has opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Pop-Tarts opened a pop-up shop in February and PepsiCo opened a bar and restaurant called Kola House in Manhattan's Meatpacking District last year.